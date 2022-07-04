Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Lessened by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $54.77 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

