Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$45.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 86.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.60. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.0899998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $859,605.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

