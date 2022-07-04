Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.50.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $178.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.46 and a 200 day moving average of $209.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $173.72 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.