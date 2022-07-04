Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $4,268,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $178.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.72 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

