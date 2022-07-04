Ceres Market Cap Tops $197,152.43 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $35.77 or 0.00181594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $197,152.43 and $5,781.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00151436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00805353 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

