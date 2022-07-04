Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

