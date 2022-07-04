Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 264,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of CPK opened at $132.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $117.41 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,527,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

