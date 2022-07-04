China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4847 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

