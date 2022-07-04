Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

