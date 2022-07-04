Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

