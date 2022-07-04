Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $257,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Intel were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

