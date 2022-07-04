Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CLAR stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $718.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.
Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
