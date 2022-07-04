Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 0.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,412,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 405,870 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 294,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 225,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $30.21 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

