Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

