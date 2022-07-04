Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.