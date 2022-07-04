Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $172.63 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

