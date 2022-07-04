Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,650 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 34.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

BIGC stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $562,279. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

