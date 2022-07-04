Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.11. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

