Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $14.87 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

