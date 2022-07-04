Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PagerDuty makes up approximately 1.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 144,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,046 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Shares of PD stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

