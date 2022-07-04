Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $45.81 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.