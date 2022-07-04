Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Dropbox by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,658. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.