CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CleanSpark worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $3.95 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

CleanSpark Profile (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.