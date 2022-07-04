Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,720,670 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after buying an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after buying an additional 2,924,147 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 1,278,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.34.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.