Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.29.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

