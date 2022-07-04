Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,452 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,306,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457,622 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,412 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,350,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,852,000.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.80 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

