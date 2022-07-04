Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

