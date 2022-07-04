Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 600,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,084,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 111,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.