Comparing Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) & PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and PLx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maravai LifeSciences 25.25% 96.51% 25.71% PLx Pharma N/A -166.99% -70.40%

50.2% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of PLx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of PLx Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and PLx Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maravai LifeSciences $799.24 million 9.39 $182.04 million $1.59 18.49 PLx Pharma $8.21 million 7.78 -$46.13 million ($2.71) -0.86

Maravai LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than PLx Pharma. PLx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maravai LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maravai LifeSciences and PLx Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 PLx Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.17%. PLx Pharma has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 805.17%. Given PLx Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLx Pharma is more favorable than Maravai LifeSciences.

Risk and Volatility

Maravai LifeSciences has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLx Pharma has a beta of 4.08, suggesting that its share price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maravai LifeSciences beats PLx Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in two segments, Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as plasmid DNA and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, and custom services. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PLx Pharma (Get Rating)

PLx Pharma Inc. operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules. Its product pipeline also includes PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg; and PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg, which are in Phase I clinical stage for pain, inflammation, and fever. The company sells its products through drugstores, mass merchandisers, grocery stores, and e-commerce channels. PLx Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.