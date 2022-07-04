Comparing SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) & Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Agenus and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Agenus currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 461.22%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of 17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,123.02%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Risk & Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -8.04% N/A -8.10% SAB Biotherapeutics N/A -134.64% -26.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agenus and SAB Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $295.67 million 1.88 -$23.93 million ($0.10) -19.60 SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.98 -$17.15 million N/A N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus.

Summary

Agenus beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, the company develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS, as well as in clinical stage to treat hematological malignancies and multiple myeloma/B cells; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. Agenus Inc. operates under ASV, Agenus, AutoSynVax, EVAMPLIX, MiNK, PSV, PhosPhoSynVax, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About SAB Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

