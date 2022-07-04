Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.40.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $235.43 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.74.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.