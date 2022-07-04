Contrasting Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bilibili alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bilibili and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 7 4 0 2.36 LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $50.73, suggesting a potential upside of 89.72%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.00 billion 3.48 -$1.07 billion ($3.26) -8.20 LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.49 -$33.83 million ($0.50) -53.48

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -39.78% -34.71% -16.81% LiveRamp -6.40% 0.69% 0.57%

Summary

LiveRamp beats Bilibili on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.