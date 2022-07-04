Contrasting Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) & Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fathom and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anywhere Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fathom currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.58%. Given Fathom’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -4.07% -22.96% -16.34% Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Fathom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fathom and Anywhere Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $330.23 million 0.42 -$12.49 million ($1.00) -7.97 Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.15 $343.00 million $2.78 3.75

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom. Fathom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anywhere Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fathom has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anywhere Real Estate beats Fathom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as supporting software called intelliAgent. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing and other marketing, and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. The company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About Anywhere Real Estate (Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

