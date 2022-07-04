Contrasting MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55% Platinum Group Metals N/A -42.26% -23.67%

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MAG Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 96.62 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.16) -8.63

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MAG Silver and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MAG Silver beats Platinum Group Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

