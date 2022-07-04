Contrasting Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nevro and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 8 4 0 2.14 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.44%. IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 243.37%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -35.25% -38.02% -20.29% IceCure Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and IceCure Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $386.90 million 4.15 -$131.36 million ($3.90) -11.69 IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Nevro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About IceCure Medical (Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

