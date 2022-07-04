Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $103.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPA opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 988.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 165.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 87,385 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,853,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

