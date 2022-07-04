Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 386 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $130.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

