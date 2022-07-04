Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $332,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

