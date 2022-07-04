Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

