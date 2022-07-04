Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of DG stock opened at $246.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

