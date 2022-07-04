Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.76 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $396.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.