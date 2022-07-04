Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.89.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $59.47 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $856,225. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.