Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $23.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.85 on Friday. Covetrus has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,916,000 after buying an additional 322,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Covetrus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,323,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,945,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 151,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 661,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

