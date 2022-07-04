Credit Suisse Group Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $141.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UHS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

