Critical Contrast: Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) vs. Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wilhelmina International and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ashford has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.29%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 4.94% 14.55% 8.43% Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12%

Volatility and Risk

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $56.81 million 0.40 $4.52 million $0.58 7.67 Ashford $388.48 million 0.11 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -1.02

Wilhelmina International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Ashford on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

