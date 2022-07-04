Critical Survey: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -0.83% -0.65% -0.30% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ooma and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Ooma presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 94.24%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 526.98%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Ooma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $192.29 million 1.51 -$1.75 million ($0.06) -199.50 Iris Energy $8.39 million 23.61 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Ooma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the Unites States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

