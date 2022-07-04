CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.57.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in CSX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

