Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,300 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.85 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

