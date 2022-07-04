Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $616.70 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.64.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

