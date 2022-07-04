Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

